City agrees to buy part of Camp Scott 

As part of the city of Santa Clarita’s plan to widen a section of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, a slice of Camp Scott is being purchased from L.A. County to allow for “various drainage and infrastructure improvements,” according to officials.

The purchase of roughly 10 acres of vacant land for $180,000 was approved by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday after the Santa Clarita City Council approved it in June.

According to documents provided with the county agenda, the land, located between Shadow Valley Lane and Copper Hill Drive, will be used for the construction of roadway, highway, storm, and drainage basins that are needed for a large batch of homes set to be built north of Bouquet Canyon.

That housing project, approved by the city in 2020, is slated to bring 375 residential units, as well as recreation and park areas to go along with trails and trailhead parking. Bouquet Canyon would be widened from two lanes to four as part of the project.

There was no discussion of the agreement during Tuesday’s meeting, and it was approved via the board’s consent calendar.

As part of the purchase agreement, the city would also be obligated to install new fencing and lighting along the new property line for Camp Scott and relocate the sewer lateral serving the county’s property, according to Jason Crawford, director of community development for the city.

No housing would be allowed to be built on the purchased land, according to the purchase agreement.

“The conveyance of the property will eliminate county exposure to any potential liability, reduce maintenance costs related to the ownership of the property, provide infrastructure Improvements to Camp Scott at the city’s cost, reduce traffic at the entrance to Camp Scott, and will allow the city to proceed with providing housing to the local community,” reads a letter from county CEO Fesia Davenport to the board.