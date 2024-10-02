City hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Old Orchard Park  

Santa Clarita Valley Mayor Cameron Smyth welcomed members of the community who attended the groundbreaking ceremony to preview the enhancements for Old Orchard Park on Wednesday morning.

Local dignitaries and City Council colleagues Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, Councilman Jason Gibbs, Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Councilwoman Laurene Weste joined Smyth at the ceremony.

Smyth said he knew there would a large turnout for the groundbreaking ceremony because of the history the park held for everyone.

“This park was actually built in 1968, almost two decades before the city’s incorporation,” said Smyth. “This was developed as part of the community’s master plan for Valencia, and has served as an anchor for this neighborhood, connected through the paseo system and our trail system next to Old Orchard elementary school.”

The park is about 5 acres of land and has been an anchor spot for students and families in the area. For Smyth, personally, the park holds the memories of his first T-ball home run, his first job as an umpire for baseball games and watching his three kids play AYSO soccer on the fields.

“I see this park every day, and I couldn’t be, again, more excited for this facility in this park to have the makeover it so well deserves,” said Smyth.

Maps of Old Orchard Park’s renovation and enhancements were present for attendees to view during the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The playground will be covered by synthetic shade sails and feature inclusive elements such as a new swing set, accessible transfer points, an inclusive spinner and other Americans with Disabilities Act accessible equipment. The playground’s surface will be upgraded to a rubberized surface that Smyth said is slip resistant and ADA accessible. A turf mound, faux rock climbing structure, a rope ladder, a slide, and sitting ledges will be added for climbing, rolling and sliding.

The restrooms will be upgraded to meet current ADA compliance standards. The basketball court will be turned into a hybrid court that will have a pickleball overlay. In addition to the basketball court, a multisport court will be added.

Tammy Stevens, representing Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and Andrew Taban, representing Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, presented certificates to Smyth for the city’s hard work to meet the needs of the community.