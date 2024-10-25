City to break ground on Pioneer Oil Refinery park 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is preparing to break ground on the Pioneer Oil Refinery historical site, planned to become the city’s 39th park.

A public groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled 10 a.m. Tuesday at the site, on the corner of Needham Ranch Parkway and Pioneer Way.

This new park will offer residents and visitors an interactive experience where they can learn about the significance of the Pioneer Oil Refinery, a pivotal landmark in the history of California’s oil industry, according to a news release from the city.

The refinery was established in 1876 by the California Star Oil Works, the predecessor to Standard Oil, which eventually became Chevron. It is recognized as the world’s oldest surviving refinery and a testament to the early days of oil production in the United States, the release said.

This historic landmark will be transformed into a space where the public can appreciate its significance while enjoying the park’s scenic beauty, surrounded by the Newhall Pass Open Space, the release said. The park will also feature walking paths that connect to surrounding trails, showing the refinery’s history and its impact on the region.

For more information about the Pioneer Oil Refinery, contact Lance O’Keefe at [email protected].