Classified Employees of the Year recognized by Hart district governing board 

Twenty-two employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year last week at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.

These employees, selected by their peers for this honor, include custodians, campus supervisors, instructional assistants, and office staff and represent every school and the district office.

The entire list of Hart district Classified Employees of the Year is as follows:

Daniel Kasten — Maintenance Custodian, Academy of the Canyons.

Jessica Smith — Account Technician II, Administrative Center.

Kelly Wanjon — Attendance Technician, Arroyo Seco Junior High School.

Noemi Ruiz — Bilingual Instructional Assistant, Bowman High School.

Evelyn Maldonado — School Office Manager, Canyon High School.

Louise Willard — Saugus Career Transition Advisor, Career Visions.

Ginger Ritchie — Career Transition Advisor, Career Visions.

Tina Cermeno — Secretary, Castaic High School.

Julie Blanco — Secretary, Golden Oak Adult School.

Maria Escamilla — Textbook Technician/Librarian, Golden Valley High School.

Ruben Gutierrez — Maintenance Custodian, Hart High School.

Carlos (CJ) Shepherd — Lead Campus Supervisor, La Mesa Junior High School.

Hema Thavani — Office Assistant I, Learning Post Academy.

Robert Yakel — Groundskeeper I, Placerita Junior High School.

Marisa Caldwell — Instructional Assistant M/S, Rancho Pico Junior High School.

John Luna — Information Technology Specialist, Rio Norte Junior High School.

Sean Ventsam — Plant Manager II, Saugus High School.

Julie Tavares — Instructional Assistant M/S, Sequoia.

Marek Nogueira Sandoval — Bilingual Instructional Assistant, Sierra Vista Junior High School.

Heidi Moody — Instructional Assistant M/M, Transitional Learning Center.

Shannon Schmidt — Secretary, Valencia High School.

Yuleth Beatty – Secretary, West Ranch High School.

“Our classified staff are the unsung heroes who keep our schools running smoothly day in and day out,” interim Superintendent Michael Vierra said in a news release. “From maintaining our facilities to supporting our students in the classroom, their dedication and hard work make quality education possible. This year’s Classified Employees of the Year have gone above and beyond in their service to our students, families and community. Their commitment to excellence sets an inspiring example for all of us in the district. We are deeply grateful for their contributions and proud to recognize their outstanding achievements. Congratulations to our honorees — your positive impact on our schools is immeasurable.”