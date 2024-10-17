COC Canyon Country to host outdoor movie night 

News release

College of the Canyons is scheduled to host a free outdoor movie night on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Canyon Country campus.

Starting at 5 p.m., guests are invited to attend an open house of the Center for Early Childhood Education, located in Room 200.

Following the ECE open house, families can enjoy a variety of children’s activities beginning at 6 p.m., along with a live music performance by Mariachi Nuevo Canto, on the Upper Plaza, in front of the Science Center (Level 3).

A screening of the feature film, “Coco,” will begin at 7 p.m. at the Amphitheater.

Free movie snacks and raffle tickets will be presented by the COC Canyon Country campus, the Center for Early Childhood Education and the Associated Student Government.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets.

The Canyon Country campus is located at 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country.

For more information, visit canyons.edu/CCC.