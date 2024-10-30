COC to host Star Party on Friday 

News release

Jason Wright, an astronomy and astrophysics professor at Penn State, is scheduled Friday to present “Intelligent Ways to Search for Extraterrestrials” at the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 Star Party.

Wright will discuss the modern scientific search for extraterrestrial life, and what media portrayals get right and wrong, according to a news release from the college.

As a member of the Center for Exoplanets and Habitable Worlds and director of the Penn State Extraterrestrial Intelligence Center, Wright focuses on a variety of problems related to stars in the universe, such as their atmospheres, activity and planets. His work in SETI includes searches for signs of extraterrestrial industry via waste heat (e.g. Dyson Spheres), and the development of curricula in the field.

Wright is an Instrument Team Project Scientist for NEID, a principal investigator of NExSS, a co-principal investigator of MINERVA, and a member of the Habitable Zone Planet Finder team.

The Star Party will also feature the opportunity for participants to observe through telescopes with the help of the Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley Astronomy Club.

The evening will also include science updates by COC faculty and students, such as the COC Aerospace and Sciences Team, as well as activity tables, demonstrations, and tours of the Takeda Science Center.

The COC Canyon Country campus will host its fall 2024 Star Party, a part of its Science Talks series, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the upper plaza adjacent to the Takeda Science Center.

A food truck will be present with food for purchase. The event is free and open to the public.