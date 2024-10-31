College Brief for Oct. 31

2 local students named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute dean’s list

A total of 2,226 undergraduate students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute achieved the criteria required for the university’s spring 2024 dean’s list. The criteria for the WPI dean’s list differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list for spring 2024:

• Nicholas Kirby, of Santa Clarita, class of 2025, majoring in mathematical sciences.

• Elijah Rothschild, of Newhall, class of 2025, majoring in interactive media and game development – technology.

WPI was founded in 1865 on the principle that students learn most effectively by applying the theory learned in the classroom to the practice of solving real-world problems. Recognized by the National Academy of Engineering with the 2016 Bernard M. Gordon Prize for Innovation in Engineering and Technology Education, WPI’s project-based curriculum engages undergraduates in solving scientific, technological and societal problems throughout their education and at more than 50 project centers around the world.