College Briefs for Oct. 3

Andrew Sutherland earns degree at George Fox University

Andrew Sutherland, of Santa Clarita, was among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University at its spring graduation ceremony in April. Sutherland earned a bachelor of arts in business administration.

George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University” and ranked as the top Christian college in Oregon by The Wall Street Journal.

More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 14 master’s and doctoral degrees.

Local student named to Bucknell University dean’s list

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2023-24 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

William Seidel, of Valencia, was among those named to the dean’s list. Seidel, class of 2027, is an undeclared management major.

Local student named to William & Mary dean’s list

Andrew Moon, of Valencia, was recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2024 semester.

To achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree-seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.

William & Mary, in Williamsburg, Virginia, is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.