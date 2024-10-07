County set to approve $10,000 Fish and Wildlife grant 

The L.A. County Fish and Wildlife Commission is seeking the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ approval to award $10,000 from its Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund to Animal Tracks Inc. at the board’s meeting Tuesday.

According to the meeting agenda, the Fish and Wildlife Commission approved a grant request from Animal Tracks Inc., located in Agua Dulce, for $10,000 on April 10.

Animal Tracks Inc. made the grant request to help purchase supplies, improve equipment and provide medical attention to the animals that are housed at the Agua Dulce facility.

The meeting agenda states that Animal Tracks works to educate the public on what makes a good pet. They aim to teach people how exotic pets are not meant to be domesticated and want to educate people on how to live with native wildlife in a mutual relationship.

Animal Tracks also takes in animals that were injured, abandoned, traded or are retired movie/entertainment animal actors. They create habitats for each animal and cater to their specific nutrition and health care.