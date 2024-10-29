Decision on Cali Lake long-term residency expected Tuesday 

The long-awaited decision on an appeal for long-term residency from Cali Lake RV Resort’s owner to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors is expected on Tuesday.

Despite a couple of continuances, owner Stewart Silver said Monday that he “feels very comfortable” that his tenants will continue to be allowed to live at the park after the county Department of Regional Planning originally only approved short-term stays.

County officials had contended that long-term stays would not be conducive because the park, located in a remote location east of Santa Clarita city limits and south of Agua Dulce, is in a high fire and flood severity zone. Silver had been granted a conditional use permit for stays of up to 90 days within a six-month period, a decision that he has since appealed.

The recommendation from county staff is to deny the appeal.

Silver said he has already complied with the previous conditional use permit, which called for only 47 spaces at the park. He previously had been allowing up to 103 tenants.

At the original hearing for the appeal in August, 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and a couple of her colleagues said they were unclear as to how long-term stays would be more dangerous should an emergency situation arise.

That was a point that Silver’s attorney, Chris Chapman, also hit on, saying long-term residents would have a better idea of how to handle an emergency than someone who is only there for a weekend.

Barger said that with the county facing local emergencies around affordable housing and homelessness, it wouldn’t make sense to put more people on the streets. She said she would be comfortable with stipulations added to the conditional use permit that would only allow for operable RV units to be housed, thereby making it easier to evacuate.

Silver previously said he would comply with whatever is needed to ensure his residents can continue to keep their homes.

Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in downtown L.A. To view the meeting online, go to tinyurl.com/ybem4esf.