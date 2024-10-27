Deputies arrest suspect after foot pursuit 

Deputies responded to a shots-fired call in Newhall in the early Sunday morning hours and engaged in a brief foot pursuit after the suspect attempted to run away from them, according to Lt. Jack Jordan, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

At approximately 5 a.m. Sunday, deputies arrived at a Starbucks on the 23000 block of Newhall Avenue. They saw a man matching the suspect’s description and gave him commands to stop but the man did not listen and ran from the deputies, said Jordan.

“Deputies followed him and they ended up catching him hiding behind a wooden barrel in the alley by Valle del Oro,” said Jordan.

The man was taken into custody without incident. A replica firearm was recovered from the man but there was no evidence of a shooting taking place at the incident location, according to Jordan.

Jordan added that the man was booked on suspicion of resisting arrest and being intoxicated in public.