Deputies investigating alleged shooting in Canyon Country 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating reports of shots fired near the Vista Canyon Metrolink station in Canyon Country on Monday afternoon, according to station officials.

According to Sgt. Obidio Alanis, the incident revolved around an assault with a deadly weapon call that allegedly was a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting, but he could not confirm if that was the case as deputies had just arrived at the scene.

The incident reportedly took place at the 27600 block of Lincoln Place, a block north of the Metrolink station. It was reported to the sheriff’s station just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Shell casings were reportedly found at the scene, according to first responder emergency radio dispatch traffic, but Alanis could not confirm that.

Deputies are actively investigating the incident as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.