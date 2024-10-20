Deputies respond to a report of a stabbing in Newhall 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a stabbing at El Patron Mexican Bar and Grill involving a suspect armed with a pocketknife on the 23100 block of Lyons Avenue in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:40 a.m., deputies were called out to El Patron Mexican Bar and Grill, according to Watch Stg. Robert Wilkinson. It was reported that a patron of the bar was involved an altercation, possibly involving security personnel.

“One of the patrons exited the bar and then when they were trying to come back in, there was an altercation of some sort, and it looks like he received a laceration to his head,” said Wilkinson.

The victim was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, added Wilkinson.

The male suspect fled the scene and has not been located at the time of this story’s publication. Deputies are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone who has information about the incident above can report it to the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.