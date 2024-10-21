Dodgers set up historic World Series matchup with Yankees 

For the first time since 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League pennant in front of their home fans.

Forced back home for a game six on Sunday evening, the Dodgers completed a historic NL Championship Series victory, beating the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, 10-5. The Dodgers scored an NLCS-record 46 runs in the series and outscored the Mets by 22 runs en route to a 4-2 series victory.

Video courtesy of Chris Budman.

In the way of a second World Series in five years for the Dodgers are the New York Yankees. The two teams have faced off in the Fall Classic more times than any other opponents — they’ve met 11 times previously, with the Yankees winning eight of those — and enter the series with two of the highest payrolls in all of Major League Baseball.

“It’s kind of what the people wanted, what we all wanted,” Dodgers star Mookie Betts told FOX Sports after Sunday’s win. “It’s going to be a battle of two good teams, a lot of long flights across the country.”

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani bats during game six of the NLCS against the Mets on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Chris Budman.

The Yankees were second this year, according to Spotrac, with $309.5 million in allocations. Los Angeles was fifth at $241 million. To get to the World Series, the Dodgers had to beat MLB’s highest-payroll team in the Mets, who handed out $317.7 million in salaries in 2024.

While Los Angeles finished the NLCS with historic numbers offensively, the Dodgers didn’t have everything go their way. After recording a 9-0 shutout in game one, the Dodgers were stifled in game two, losing 7-3. They responded with 8-0 and 10-2 wins in New York before the Mets won in game five, 12-6, to send the series back to Los Angeles.

Tommy Edman, acquired at the trade deadline this year, was named the NLCS MVP after racking up 11 hits and 11 RBIs. He had two hits on Sunday, a two-run double in the first and a two-run home run in the third, to tie Corey Seager for the most RBIs in a single playoff series in franchise history.

Betts, much maligned after struggling in each of the prior two postseasons, hit .364 with two homers, eight RBIs and six runs scored against the Mets. The guy hitting in front of him at the top of the Dodgers’ batting order, star offseason signing Shohei Ohtani, also hit .364 with two homers, adding six RBIs and nine runs scored.

Los Angeles used a strong bullpen to quell the Mets in the final game on Sunday, tossing out seven relief pitchers. Much of the talk prior to the season was how deep the Dodgers’ starting rotation was — a group that included Hart High graduate Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw, Jack Flaherty, Walker Buehler and others — but Glasnow and Kershaw haven’t seen the mound all postseason – and won’t, as they continue to deal with injuries.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts bats during game six of the NLCS against the Mets on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Chris Budman.

Flaherty and Buehler have seen their struggles this year, while Yamamoto had injuries throughout the season as well before getting healthy for the stretch run.

The Yankees clinched the American League Championship Series on Saturday over the Cleveland Guardians in five games as Juan Soto, one of the top trade acquisitions prior to the season and a free agent in the offseason, hit a three-run homer in the top of the 10th inning to lift them to their first World Series appearance since 2009.

It’s the first time that the World Series will feature the home run champions from each league. Aaron Judge led the AL with 58 homers, while Ohtani wasn’t far behind with an NL-best 54. Ohtani also added 59 steals to become the first 50-50 player in MLB history.

The Dodgers have had the most recent success in the playoffs after winning it all in 2020 — albeit in strange conditions as the COVID-19 pandemic forced MLB into having all World Series games played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, in front of a reduced crowd — but the Yankees have the most titles overall. Los Angeles has seven titles, good for seventh and one behind the rival San Francisco Giants, while the Yankees have a record 27 of them.

Dodger Stadium will be the site of the first game of the 2024 World Series, which is set to begin at 5:08 p.m. on Friday. Game two is set for Saturday at 5:08 p.m. before the best-of-seven series flips to New York for three games. The final two games, if necessary, would be played in L.A.

All games can be viewed on FOX.