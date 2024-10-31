Dodgers win World Series, beat Yankees in game five 

Angelenos, rejoice: The Los Angeles Dodgers are the 2024 World Series champions.

Trailing 5-0 after three innings, the Dodgers came back Wednesday to beat the New York Yankees in game five, 7-6, to claim their second title since 2020 and the eighth in club history.

“It was love. It was grit. It was just a beautiful thing. I’m just proud of us,” said Dodgers star Mookie Betts, who claimed his third World Series title and second with the Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman was named the World Series MVP after collecting four home runs and recording the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history, blasting that to win game one in L.A. He also set the all-time record in game four by homering in his sixth consecutive appearance in the World Series dating back to his time with Atlanta in 2021.

Wednesday’s game was flipped in the fifth inning when the Dodgers tied it at 5-5. Mookie Betts had an RBI single and Freeman drove in two on a single. Teoscar Hernández then doubled to bring home two runners.

The Yankees nearly spoiled the party for a second straight night when Giancarlo Stanton brought home a run on a sacrifice fly, but Gavin Lux did the same in the eighth inning to make it 6-6.

Betts hit a sacrifice fly later in the eighth to bring in the eventual winning run.

There were eight different pitchers used by the Dodgers. Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty struggled to get four outs, giving up a two-run home run to Aaron Judge, who had struggled mightily in the first four games of the series, and a solo homer to Jazz Chisolm.

Walker Buehler, likely the starting pitcher for a potential game seven, came in to close the door in the ninth, striking out two. The win went to Blake Treinen, who allowed one hit and struck out three over 2 1/3 innings before handing the ball to Buehler.

This was the first Dodgers victory in the Fall Classic over the Yankees since 1981. It’s the most common matchup in MLB history, with this year being the 12th meeting all-time. The Yankees had won eight of the previous 11 times.

The Yankees were seeking their first title since 2009, also the last time they were in the Fall Classic.