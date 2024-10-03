Explore Upcoming Events at Our Local Community Centers 

“Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much.” — Helen Keller

As fall approaches, the city of Santa Clarita is gearing up for its most anticipated season of the year! Our city staff is thrilled to embrace the season with a spectacular lineup of events, including spooky Halloween festivities, Thanksgiving gatherings and the joyful spirit of Christmas.

We’re kicking off our celebrations this year on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a community favorite: the Halloween Fiesta at the Newhall Community Center. Picture a carnival decked out in vibrant garlands stretching from the inside of the center to the outdoor basketball courts. Staff welcomes you to an evening full of excitement, dressed in everything from ominous “calacas” to adorable Disney characters. Enjoy the center’s folklorico team performing the lively “Son Jarocho” traditional dance from Mexico, challenge friends at the pie toss, capture memories at the Halloween-themed photo booth and compete in cornhole and mini golf. Be sure to join the popular costume contest for ages 5 to 17 for a chance to win fantastic prizes. Before you leave, don’t miss the haunted house, a spine-chilling attraction created by the fearless Teen Experience team.

Continue the festivities by making your way to the Canyon Country Community Center and step into the vibrant world of Dia de Muertos. Enjoy the live mariachi music playing nostalgic hits as we celebrate and welcome the spirits for one final dance. At this festival, families can create ofrendas — beautiful altars adorned with bright yellow marigold flowers, photos of departed loved ones and their favorite foods and drinks — to honor those who have passed. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. for an afternoon of arts and crafts, carnival games, face painting and an exciting “haunted run.” Gather the whole family for this unforgettable cultural celebration!

This November, join us in giving thanks at our annual Thanksgiving dinner, an event that brings over 500 residents together for a celebration of gratitude. The Newhall Community Center will host the dinner on Monday, Nov. 25, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., while the Canyon Country Community Center will hold its dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Then, get into the holiday spirit with our Holiday Movie Night at the Newhall Community Center on Friday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Finally, make sure to visit the Canyon Country Community Center for Cookies with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon to 2 p.m., where you can enjoy photos with Santa, crafts, cookie decorating and organized games for the whole family.

For more information on all seasonal festivities at our Community Centers, please visit SantaClarita.gov.

Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].