Firefighters quickly knock down apartment fire 

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:09 p.m. to the 18700 block of Mandan Street in Canyon Country for reports of an apartment fire and quickly knocked it down on Tuesday afternoon, according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

According to Tieu, firefighters arrived on the scene at 12:12 p.m. and reported the fire was extinguished at 12:19 p.m.

According to radio dispatch traffic, when firefighters arrived, they saw food burning on the stove and only smoke showing.

No injuries were reported, said Tieu.