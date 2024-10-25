Garcia helps family recover WWII hero’s medals 

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, recently assisted the Dodson family in recovering the long-lost military medals of 1st Lt. Lee Dodson, a World War II B-17 pilot who made the ultimate sacrifice during a nighttime raid over Germany on Sept. 13, 1944, according to a news release from Garcia’s office.

Dodson, serving in the 384th Bombardment Group, held his damaged plane steady long enough for his crew to bail out before crashing into a target, giving his life to protect others, the release said.

The Dodson family, including a family member who lives in the Antelope Valley, reached out to Garcia’s office in July after a previous attempt with another congressional office failed, leaving the case closed due to records being lost in a 1973 fire, the release said. Garcia’s team pursued other avenues, and their efforts led to the recovery of Dodson’s Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, and other commendations.

“This is why we never give up on our veterans and their families,” Garcia said in the release. “Lt. Dodson’s courage and sacrifice deserve to be honored, and we’re proud to finally deliver the recognition his family fought for.”