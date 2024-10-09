Garcia honored with George “Buck” Gillispie Congressional Award 

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, was honored with the 38th Annual George “Buck” Gillispie Congressional Award by the Blinded American Veterans Foundation for his continued leadership and steadfast support of America’s veterans, according to a news release from Garcia’s office.

“I am humbled to receive this award and to stand among such remarkable heroes,” Garcia said in the release. “The Blinded American Veterans may have lost their sight, but they haven’t lost their vision — their unwavering commitment to God, country, and family is something we all share. At some point, we were all willing to put on the uniform and defend this great nation, and many of our brothers and sisters gave their lives in service. We honor their sacrifices by continuing to fight for those who return.”

The George “Buck” Gillispie Congressional Award, named after a blinded World War II veteran who spent over 40 years rehabilitating visually impaired veterans, is presented each year to members of Congress who show a strong dedication to supporting veterans, the release said.

During his acceptance, Garcia reflected on the broader challenges veterans face today and emphasized the need for greater accountability within the Department of Veterans Affairs. “Our veterans should never have to worry about receiving the benefits they’ve earned. When we saw the VA facing a $2.88 billion shortfall that could have left veterans without their checks, I introduced legislation to close that gap and ensure veterans receive their checks on time. I’m proud to say that bill was signed into law.”