Garcia hosts Service Academy Night 

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, hosted Service Academy Night at the College of the Canyons University Center, where over 200 students and family members gathered to learn more about the nomination process for the U.S. military service academies.

The event was an opportunity for those interested in serving to hear firsthand what it takes to join the ranks as one of the nation’s future military leaders.

The evening was included presentations from representatives of the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and others, giving attendees a deep dive into what it takes to succeed at these prestigious institutions, said a news release from Garcia’s office.

“It’s incredible to see so many young people from [the 27th Congressional District] who want to step up and serve,” Garcia said in the release. “I’ve been in their shoes. The process is tough, but that’s what makes it worth it. These students are already showing they’ve got the grit and determination it takes, and that’ll pay off when they get the honor of wearing the uniform and serving our nation.”

During the night, Garcia also honored Thomas Dierckman, who has led the service academy nomination program for the local congressional office for years. Dierckman was presented with a Congressional Record entry, along with a U.S. flag flown over the Capitol, and a challenge coin as tokens of appreciation for his commitment.

Students who are interested in applying for a service academy nomination can visit the congressman’s website, mikegarcia.house.gov, or call his Santa Clarita office at 661-568-4855 for more information about the process.