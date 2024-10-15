Hart district releases state testing results 

The William S. Hart Union High School District released some of its state test results from the spring testing period in a news release, highlighting the district outperforming both the state and L.A. County on average.

According to the release, 63% of Hart district students met or exceeded the standard in English, while 47% did so in math and 44% did so in science.

Statewide, 47% of students did so in English, compared to 33% in math and 29% in science. At the county level, the number of students meeting or exceeding expectations in English was also 47%, while that number was 33% in math and 28% in science.

“The test scores reflect the academic performance of students for a third consecutive year following the significant challenges posed by the pandemic,” the release states.

Hart district students in grades seven, eight and 11 take the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English and math. Students take the California Science Test once while in high school after previously taking it in fifth grade.

These tests, taken in the spring each year, are part of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress.

“We are pleased to see some promising improvements at many of our schools and several student subgroups in our statewide assessment data,” interim Superintendent Michael Vierra said in the release. “While our English language arts and math scores generally maintained or saw some slight overall declines, the students of the Hart district continue to significantly outperform county and state averages. These assessment results continue to highlight the outstanding instruction and support provided to our students by our exceptional staff. Additionally, these results help to identify critical target areas for future instruction that will continue to increase student learning.”

In English, the release stated that West Ranch, Bowman, Castaic and Saugus high schools saw increases or maintained the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards. At the junior high level, Arroyo Seco, La Mesa, Placerita, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte and Sierra Vista were part of that group, meaning all six junior highs in the district saw increases or maintained the number of students who met or exceeded the standard.

According to the California School Dashboard, the Hart district average in English in 2023 was 44.4 points above the standard, a slight dip from the average of 46.2 points above in 2022. In terms of a percentage of students, the district had 68.5% of students do so in 2023 compared to 69.24% in 2022. In 2019, the last year that state testing was held prior to the pandemic, that number was at 73.21%.

The state Department of Education has yet to release the full numbers for the 2024 testing period.

In math, three high schools — Castaic, Hart and West Ranch — saw increases or maintained in the number of students meeting or exceeding the standard. Five junior highs — Arroyo Seco, La Mesa, Placerita, Rio Norte and Rancho Pico — did the same.

The Hart district’s average in 2023 was 14.8 points below the standard compared to 24 points below in 2022. Looking at things from a broad perspective, 44.68% of students at least met the standard in 2023, a nearly three-point improvement from 2022’s number of 41.96%.

Compared to this year, the district had another three-point percentage increase in 2024, but still short of the nearly 53% of students who at least met the standard in 2019.

Looking at science, four high schools — Castaic, Hart, Saugus and Valencia — saw increases in the number of students at least meeting the standard. Three junior highs — Placerita, Rancho Pico and Sierra Vista — saw similar increases.

“Through the ongoing work implementing our strategic plan and with collaboration among staff, the Hart district continues to provide exceptional instruction to all students,” the release states. “This is complemented by ensuring a rigorous curriculum for all, in addition to support structures, so that every student graduates opportunity ready.”

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond commended students across California for improving the average score statewide, with 0.4% more students at least meeting the standard in English, followed by 0.9% in math and 0.5% in science.

“We know the high potential of all California’s students, and we still have a ways to go to ensure that every child is supported to build strong academic skills and access a bright future,” Thurmond said in a news release. “We are providing key resources for all schools to get there, including providing funding for reading coaches, high-dose tutoring programs, extended school days, and professional learning for educators.”