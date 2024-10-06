Hart of the West Pow Wow under way at Hart Park 

By Signal Staff

The two-day Hart of the West Pow Wow, a celebration of Native American culture, got underway on Saturday and continues Sunday at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.

The pow wow is hosted by the L.A. County Parks and Recreation Department, the Friends of William S. Hart Park, and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, and its second day is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

The event celebrates Native American culture through traditional dances, music, food and craft vendors, said Amanda Carder, supervisor at Hart Park.

“There are over 40 vendors that are coming out, food vendors and craft vendors. One of the favorites is the traditional Indian taco fry bread,” said Carder. “And the whole day there is dancing. Everybody’s dressed in their native outfits and dancing in the circle. And there’s music all day, drums and singing.”

This is a family-friendly event that is free to attend. Hart Park is located at 24151 Newhall Ave.