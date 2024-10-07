Hezbollah fires rockets into Israel on anniversary of Hamas attack 

By Aldgra Fredly

Contributing Writer

The Hezbollah terrorist group fired rockets at Israel’s third largest city Haifa early on Monday as Israeli forces looked poised to expand ground incursions into southern Lebanon on the first anniversary of the Gaza war, which has spread conflict across the Middle East.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group fighting Israel in Gaza, said it targeted a military base south of Haifa with “Fadi 1” missiles and launched another strike on Tiberias, 40 miles away.

Hezbollah said it targeted areas north of Haifa with missiles in a second assault later on Monday.

The Israeli military said the air force was carrying out extensive bombings of Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon, and that two Israeli soldiers were killed in border-area combat, taking the military death toll inside Lebanon so far to 11.

It also said it carried out a targeted strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs, where a thick plume of smoke could be seen.

Lebanon’s health ministry said 10 firefighters were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a municipal building in the border-area town of Bint Jbeil, and that other aerial attacks on Sunday killed 22 people in a swathe of southern and eastern towns.

These attacks occurred while the Israeli military launched airstrikes on Hezbollah’s weapons storage facilities, command centers, and other terrorist infrastructure sites in Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon.

The IDF accused Hezbollah of endangering civilians by “deliberately” embedding its command centers and weaponry underneath residential buildings in Beirut.

Security forces in Israel were on high alert on Monday as the country marked the first anniversary of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack against Israel, during which the terror group killed at least 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages.

That assault triggered Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Department says has led to about 41,870 deaths in Gaza as of Oct. 6.

The IDF said that more than 120 projectiles were launched from Lebanon into Israel on the eve of the commemoration, noting that the launches were carried out by the Iran-backed Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas.

The Israeli Air Force said that it intercepted two “suspicious aerial targets” launched from the east on Monday, after sirens were activated in the central region of Rishon Letsiyon and Pamachim.

The IAF did not provide details about the aerial targets. Earlier in the day, it reported spotting “a suspicious aerial target” launched from the east, which was intercepted by the IAF.

The Israeli military said four projectiles were fired from the Gaza Strip early Monday during the commemoration, three of which were intercepted by the IAF, while one landed in an open area.

The IDF stated that it had also thwarted an “immediate threat” from Hamas to fire at Israeli territory.

Reuters contributed to this report.