Judge releases retired DEA agent accused of battery, hit-and-run, weapons cache 

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office presented an eight-page report detailing evidence of an escalation in disturbing behavior by retired DEA Agent James Young at his Oct. 9 hearing.

Prosecutors were seeking to hold Young without bail, after officials became increasingly alarmed by his erratic and at times violent reactions to situations, according to the filing from the DA’s Office.

Young’s concerning actions were part of a pattern preceding Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies’ response to reports of gunfire at his Saugus home near Decoro and Copper Hill drives, the filing states.

Deputies who arrived at Young’s home on Oct. 1 in response to a 911 call of shots fired found multiple “red flags,” according to the Oct. 9 motion that sought to have Young held without bail pending his trial.

By the time of prosecutors’ request, investigators presented Judge Bernie LaForteza their evidence of a weapons cache, erratic behavior and a report of physical violence against Young’s wife, who had fled the home due to concerns for the safety of her and her two children.

Young pleaded not guilty to six charges: possession of a sawed-off shotgun; three counts of illegal possession of an assault weapon; negligent weapons; and domestic battery. LaForteza filed an order for Young’s release that same day.

Search warrant

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed Friday that they served Young with the criminal protective order the next day, when he arrived at his home immediately after his Oct. 10 release from the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The order states he must stay 100 feet from his home. Court records indicated that Young was served in court Oct. 9; a station official said there was no valid order in place at the time they served him.

Patrol deputies had responded to a call at the same home a little over a week prior, after neighbors reported gunfire at the home and Young’s brother-in-law reported behavior from Young that concerned him.

When deputies responded to the home, they uncovered a “disturbing” cache, which included 15 firearms, including the allegedly illegal assault weapons and modified shotgun; 30,000 rounds; and DEA credentials that had been modified to appear active, despite his retirement; and inert smoke grenades, according to the DA’s Office.

Deputies also were disturbed by a video set up on loop replay of “a gang execution murder,” the filing states.

Previous concerns

The troubling behavior started just over two years ago, according to prosecutors’ filing.

The incident that led to Young’s departure from the DEA started as “a seemingly playful interaction at the Los Angeles DEA Field Office,” according to the court records.

After a fellow officer wrapped his arms around Young in a playful manner, Young brandished his firearm and pushed it into his colleague’s abdomen.

The colleague knocked the gun away and subdued Young before reporting the incident to Young’s superiors.

The victim was so shaken he filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department, according to a report of the incident. “Young then admitted to his actions and expressed remorse, indicating that he had misread the situation, which ultimately raised serious concerns about his conduct and the appropriateness of his use of the firearm,” according to the filing by Jacqueline Redruello, the deputy district attorney in charge of the case.

The day prior to the domestic violence allegation that would prompt Young’s wife to move out with their children, Young is suspected of being involved in a road-rage incident in the carpool lane on the northbound side of Interstate 405.

“In an alarming display of hostility, Young struck the victim’s vehicle twice with his own,” according to the filing, which states that he also brandished a handgun.

The victim in that incident failed to positively ID Young in a lineup but was able to describe the car and the license plate of a vehicle that Young later admitted to being in custody of at the time of the incident, according to officials.

Almost two weeks later, a former DEA agent and friend of Young’s reported another incident: Young had apparently indicated he had obtained personal information about the California Highway Patrol officers investigating his alleged hit-and-run, including their home addresses.

The following week, gunshots were reported at the home.

“As set out, Young is an unacceptable risk to public safety, warranting pretrial detention with no bail,” according to the prosecutors’ filing. “In this case, the scheduled bail is $80,000. However, the egregious facts and circumstances of this case, including defendant’s increasingly erratic and violent behavior, his access to firearms including illegal firearms, grenades, and his threats against officers make it necessary that no bail be ordered to ensure public safety.”

Young remains released on his own recognizance pending a hearing Tuesday in San Fernando.