LASD arrests woman in Newhall 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a female suspect in Newhall early Monday afternoon, according to Deputy Villalobos, spokeswoman for the station.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., multiple deputy units were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 22800 block of Market Street in Newhall in response to a call reporting a burglary, said Villalobos.

According to on-scene reports, nine deputy vehicles contained the area around the apartment complex as they arrested a female suspect.

No injuries were reported, added Villalobos.

The female suspect was arrested but has yet to be booked as deputies are still investigating, according to Villalobos.

Deputies responded to a possible burglary in Newhall and took a female suspect into custody on Monday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided when it becomes available.