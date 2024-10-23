Local leaders disappointed by veto of bill aimed at nursing shortage 

A bill that would have started a pilot program for community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees in nursing was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cited other state programs in place to help address a statewide nursing shortage.

Senate Bill 895, authored by Sen. Richard Roth, D-Riverside, passed both houses of the state Legislature without issue. Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is listed as one of the co-authors.

Locally, College of the Canyons and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials expressed disappointment in the veto.

Should the bill have been signed and become law, 10 community colleges would have been selected to participate in a pilot program, with the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office picking those based on specified criteria.

The Legislative Analyst’s Office would have conducted an evaluation of the program by July 2032.

“California has had a shortage of registered nurses for decades,” the bill text reads. “The shortage has been exacerbated in recent years due to a global pandemic and is expected to worsen due to projected retirements. While this is a national problem, it is particularly acute in California, where there are only 995 registered nurses per 100,000 people, ranking 40th out of 50 states. California nursing school capacity has been insufficient in keeping up with demand.”

In a letter to the Senate announcing his veto, Newsom cited $60 million per year through 2029 that is budgeted for the Rebuilding Nursing Infrastructure Grant Program, along with community colleges being granted “expanded authority to offer independent programs” in recent years.

“These types of partnerships have proven successful in expanding BSN access for community college students and increasing the number of BSN degree recipients,” Newsom wrote. “All segments of higher education should continue to focus on building these programs together, and I am concerned this bill could inadvertently undermine that collaboration.”

To override the veto, the Legislature has 60 days from the time Newsom issued the veto on Sep. 27, though legislators haven’t even tried to override a governor’s veto since 1979.

A veto override would require a two-thirds vote in each chamber, which was achieved when the bill was initially passed.

Local impact

Hospitals are among the main beneficiaries of expanding nursing programs at community colleges. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said in an emailed statement on Tuesday that the decision to veto SB 895 is disappointing.

“Henry Mayo is supportive of all efforts to empower more students to pursue nursing degrees,” reads an email from Patrick Moody, spokesman for Henry Mayo. “Although we are disappointed Gov. Newsom vetoed this particular bill, we look forward to working with the governor’s office, the state Legislature, and the California Hospital Association on developing solutions to the nursing shortage in California.”

While hospitals would have benefitted from more bachelor’s degrees available for aspiring nurses, community colleges looking to get in on the proposed pilot program are also missing out on expanding their nursing programs.

College of the Canyons currently has an accredited two-year nursing program that graduates 240 students per year, most in the registered nursing program but some in the vocational nursing program, according to Eric Harnish, spokesman for the college.

Harnish said college officials had internally discussed a willingness to be involved in the pilot program, but those talks are now on hold.

“We were excited to see two bills introduced and we were hopeful that they would be signed into law,” Harnish said in a phone interview. “Community colleges are at the forefront to help with the state’s nursing shortage.”

The other bill Harnish cited was Assembly Bill 2104, authored by Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria, D-Merced, which was similarly worded as SB 895 and also vetoed by Newsom.

Harnish said that while COC currently has an accredited nursing program, the pilot program would have allowed it to be augmented.

Nursing students at either a community college or in a bachelor’s program at a California State or University of California school are registered once they pass the National Council Licensure Examination, the nationwide exam for licensing nurses in the U.S., Australia and Canada.

Students at COC can co-enroll in a bachelor’s degree program while also getting their associate’s degree at COC. One of those options, Harnish said, is a degree offered by National University, which offers 190 online bachelor’s and graduate degree programs, through the University Center at COC.

Harnish said COC nursing students typically pass the nursing exam at a 90% rate.

“I think if you look at the demand, there is a demonstrated demand, and given the high quality and success that community colleges have shown in nurse training, it’s a natural extension of what we’re already doing,” Harnish said.

Newsom’s vetoes don’t mean community colleges won’t ever be able to offer bachelor’s degrees in nursing, only that any movement on the issue will have to wait until the next legislative cycle.

Harnish said COC will continue to advocate on this issue and others that could have an impact on what the college is able to do. It’s part of a larger effort by college officials to ensure COC’s stance on issues are known, he said.

“We are actively engaged in advocacy, but how can we do more and how can we involve more people in that effort,” Harnish said. “When you look at the impact that decisions made in Sacramento have on Santa Clarita and as a college, in terms of funding and policy as bills are passed, our goal is to help shape those decision and make sure that our voice is heard and that policy makers understand the potential impact, positive or negative, of legislation as its being developed.”