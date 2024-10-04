Man sentenced in hit-and-run witnessed by CHP 

A man arrested by California Highway Patrol officers who watched his hit-and-run and then pursued him as he drove against traffic to evade arrest July 3 was sentenced Tuesday.

Jose Armando Gomez, 26, was sentenced to 13 additional days’ jail time and given credit for time served Wednesday.

Armando Gomez has been in Sheriff’s Department custody in lieu of $75,000 bail since shortly after his July 3 crash.

CHP officers patrolling that day in the Santa Clarita Valley were taking part in a maximum enforcement period for the holiday weekend when they saw a hit-and-run collision around 11:41 a.m. at the intersection of The Old Road and Rye Canyon Road, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

“The suspect vehicle immediately tried to flee the scene of the crash and CHP officers began pursuing with lights and sirens,” Greengard wrote previously in response to questions about the incident. Armando Gomez drove for approximately 1 mile before stopping on The Old Road, south of Magic Mountain Parkway, Greengard added.

Gomez pleaded not guilty at his July 8 arraignment on three charges: two counts of hit-and-run causing property damage, which is listed as a misdemeanor, and one felony, fleeing a pursuing police officer’s motor vehicle and driving against traffic.

Court records obtained by The Signal indicate Armando Gomez pleaded no contest Tuesday to one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run causing property damage from the noninjury crash. He also pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of fleeing a pursuing motorcycle and driving against traffic and a third misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

Armando Gomez was transferred Thursday to Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Downtown Los Angeles.