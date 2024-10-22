Newhall man killed in Granada Hills collision identified 

Officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Granada Hills on Thursday night.

Sebastian Brown, 21, of Newhall died from traumatic injuries after he was riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed going eastbound on Devonshire Street, approaching Louise Avenue when he failed to stop at a red stop light and collided with another vehicle going northbound Louise Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

Brown was ejected from the motorcycle onto the street, where he was then stuck by a white SUV and then a white sedan. According to the news release, the drivers of both vehicles failed to stop, identify themselves or offer aid.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics declared Brown dead at the scene.

The LAPD’s Valley Traffic Detectives are investigating the fatal hit-and-run traffic collision and offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the suspects’ identification, apprehension and conviction, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about this collision can contact Valley Traffic Division, Investigator Takishita or Ramirez at 818-644-8116. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.