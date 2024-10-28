According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), allergies are now the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States, and affect over 50 million people every year. Allergies are triggered when the immune system reacts to a foreign substance — such as pollen, pet dander, or certain foods — causing symptoms that can range from mild to severe. These immune responses are often associated with conditions like hay fever, eczema, and food allergies, impacting the quality of life for millions of Americans.

Leading causes of allergies

The CDC further states that nearly one in three adults and more than one in four children in the U.S. report having some form of allergy, including seasonal allergies, eczema, or food allergies. Seasonal allergies, which are typically caused by airborne substances like pollen, affect 25.7% of adults and 18.9% of children. These triggers are usually prevalent during certain times of the year, such as spring and fall, when pollen counts are higher.

Hay fever, or allergic rhinitis, is a type of seasonal allergy that impacts 5.2 million children and 19.2 million adults in the U.S., according to the Allergy & Asthma Network. While the terms ‘seasonal allergies’ and ‘hay fever’ are often used interchangeably, hay fever specifically refers to an allergic response to pollen, dust mites, or mold spores that causes sneezing, congestion, and itchy eyes. Seasonal allergies, on the other hand, can encompass a wider range of symptoms and triggers, depending on the time of year and the specific allergens present in the environment.

How to prevent allergies?

Preventing allergic reactions involves managing exposure to allergens and taking proactive measures to reduce symptoms. Here are some practical steps to help minimize allergy risks:

Reduce allergens at home

Keeping the home environment free of allergens can significantly alleviate symptoms. One of the best ways is to use an air conditioner as it filters allergens, controls humidity, and creates a sealed environment, which prevents outdoor allergens from entering the home. To maintain dry indoor air, consider running a dehumidifier, especially in damp areas like basements.

Using a robot vacuum cleaner with HEPA filters and auto-empty features also offers significant benefits for allergy prevention. “By effectively capturing dust, pollen, and pet dander from floors and carpets, robot vacuums help maintain a cleaner, healthier home environment. The auto-empty function reduces the need for direct handling, minimizing physical contact with potential allergens,” says a spokesperson from ECOVACS, a manufacturer of robot vacuums with mops. In addition, regularly cleaning and changing the filters in vacuum cleaners, heaters, and air conditioners ensures that these devices function efficiently and are free of the allergens they remove from the air.

Monitor the weather and pollen count

Monitoring the weather and pollen count can help reduce allergies by allowing individuals to plan outdoor activities when allergen levels are lower, thus minimizing exposure to triggers. Keep track of the pollen count in your area by checking local news websites and TV stations, visiting weather websites, or downloading weather apps. Alternatively, download apps specifically designed to track pollen that can provide detailed information about the types of pollen to expect during specific times of year.

Avoid allergens

One of the most effective ways to prevent allergies is to limit exposure to substances that cause symptoms. On dry, windy days, when pollen counts are usually higher, it’s best to stay indoors. Avoid outdoor chores like gardening or yard work, which can stir up allergens. Wearing a mask and sunglasses while mowing the lawn or pulling weeds can also help lower the risk of exposure.

Knowing what irritants set off allergies is also helpful. For instance, ragweed pollen counts are higher at around midday, while grass pollen counts peak in late afternoon and early evening. This information can be used to plan outdoor activities to minimize contact with potential irritants.

Rinse sinuses

Rinsing nasal passages with a saline solution can help reduce nasal congestion and flush out allergens. While ready-made saline solutions are widely available, there are alternatives like kits that allow users to mix the solution with distilled or sterilized water. This practice, known as nasal irrigation, is especially helpful during allergy season to clear out pollen and other irritants.

Visit a doctor

If allergy symptoms persist despite taking preventive measures, consulting a doctor is a good next step. A healthcare professional may recommend over-the-counter medications such as antihistamines, decongestants, or corticosteroids. In some cases, prescription treatments like allergy shots or sublingual immunotherapy may be advised to help manage severe allergies.