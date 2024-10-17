The city of Santa Clarita held a drug prevention meeting for parents at Hart High School on Tuesday evening, which featured a resource fair and presentation from the Santa Clarita Valley Counseling Center. Local drug prevention and mental health organizations tabled inside of the school’s cafeteria.
The presentation was given in Spanish, alongside some English translations.
Photos: Drug prevention parent meeting at Hart High School
