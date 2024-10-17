Blog

Photos: Drug prevention parent meeting at Hart High School

Christina Noriega, a Hart High School counselor, speaks to parents on Tuesday evening during a drug prevention and mental health resource fair and presentation from the Santa Clarita Valley Counseling Center, hosted by the city at Hart High School. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.
The city of Santa Clarita held a drug prevention meeting for parents at Hart High School on Tuesday evening, which featured a resource fair and presentation from the Santa Clarita Valley Counseling Center. Local drug prevention and mental health organizations tabled inside of the school’s cafeteria.

The presentation was given in Spanish, alongside some English translations.

Picture of Trisha Anas

Trisha Anas

