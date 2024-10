Recently, prior to Hart’s football game against West Ranch at Canyon High School, the Hart baseball team had a ceremony to present rings to members of the 2024 CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship team. Former head coach Jim Ozella presented the rings to his former players after they gave him his first CIF title in his 25th, and final, year in charge of the program.

