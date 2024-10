The city of Santa Clarita debuted a new art exhibition titled “Weathering the Storm” featuring the work of Susan Karhroody and Melissa Reischman at the Main with a special reception on Thursday night. The featured works by both artists examine the intersection of nature and climate change. The exhibition runs from Oct. 1 to Dec. 3.

Artist Melissa Reischman’s artworks with the themes of light and forceful movement were featured at the Main in Old Town Newhall for the “Weathering the Storm” art exhibition on Thursday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Contemporary artist Susan Karhroody specializes in various art styles including landscape painting. Her artworks have been featured in exhibitions in the U.S., Japan, and Europe. Katherine Quezada/The Signal