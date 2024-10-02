Santa Clarita Kings Day to feature ‘Star Wars’ theme 

News release

Are you a Star Wars and Los Angeles Kings fan? Those two fandoms are set to meet at the annual Santa Clarita Kings Day, scheduled 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, as the L.A. Kings take on the Minnesota Wild at the Crypto.com Arena.

The game has a “Star Wars” theme, and the space opera’s characters are expected to join hockey fans at the arena.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online by visiting city.sc/Kings, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will also receive a Star Wars-themed neck gaiter.

“Santa Clarita Kings Day offers residents an opportunity to enjoy a night in Los Angeles and cheer on their favorite hockey team,” the city of Santa Clarita said in a news release.

Ticket prices range from $38 for seats in the 300 level to $99 in the 100 level. A limited number of tickets will be available in various seating tiers, and tickets will be grouped together, ensuring attendees will sit near other Santa Clarita Valley residents during the game. Residents will be able to select their preferred section when purchasing tickets.

With each ticket purchase, participants will also receive a free public session skating pass and skate rental to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center.

For more information on Santa Clarita Kings Day, contact Vicky Delgado at [email protected] or call 661-286-4165.