Santa Clarita touts ‘gold medal’ gains at State of the City  

The annual State of the City for Santa Clarita — a public meeting/pep rally to celebrate the previous year’s growth and achievement — began with a laugh Thursday.

Fittingly, Councilman Bill Miranda struck triumphant poses as he carried a gold plastic torch into Canyon Country Community Center with “Eye of the Tiger” blaring through the speakers and the city celebrated its “gold medal” qualities, which was the theme of the event.

Bill Miranda, Santa Clarita mayor pro tem, holds up a fake torch to kick off the 2024 State of the City event on Thursday afternoon at the Canyon Country Community Center on October 17, 2024. This year’s theme was “Gold Metal City.” Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

The event also acted as one of several anticipated tributes for Mayor Cameron Smyth, whose term ends in December.

“We really are a unique and wonderful city, and are a ‘gold medal’ city in every sense of the word, and we couldn’t do it alone,” Smyth said Thursday, before thanking first responders and some of the agencies and organizations that partner with the city.

Smyth was credited Thursday for over 25 years of community service in the Santa Clarita Valley, dating back to his constituency work for former state Sen. Pete Knight.

Attendees raise up pennants to show their support for the city of Santa Clarita during the 2024 State of the City event on Thursday afternoon at the Canyon Country Community Center on October 17, 2024. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

Smyth first joined the Santa Clarita City Council in 2000 before leaving for the state Legislature in 2006 for six years.

He rejoined the council in 2016 and has remained since. However, the city’s recent electoral change to districts left one of the city’s most well-liked officials unable to seek re-election.

But Smyth sought to keep the focus on the city Thursday, with each of the four council members present sharing a video that shared a different focus that explained why the city felt Santa Clarita deserved the gold.

Councilwoman Laurene Weste said she had to leave the event prior to her presentation due to a family medical emergency.

Sen. Scott Wilk listens to Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth speak at the 2024 State of the City event on Thursday afternoon at the Canyon Country Community Center on October 17, 2024. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

However, Smyth introduced her video about the 38 parks and miles of trails that crisscross the city, including the pending addition of William S. Hart Park, the last L.A. County park within city limits. Weste has been an outspoken proponent of its addition, which was announced as being finalized by the summer of next year.

Smyth touted accomplishments that included the city’s balanced budget, which it achieved on top of a number of public works projects, such as Skyline Ranch Park, the Valencia Town Center Plan and the Valencia Community Center, which promises to bring the city’s first indoor pool soon.

Miranda recognized the city’s numerous efforts to enhance local arts, from displays like the digital app that creates an interactive walking tour to the art galleries, and filming efforts that help the city brandish its Hollywood North title as a film-friendly locale.

Attendees grab food catered by Casa Vieja on Thursday afternoon during the 2024 State of the City event at the Canyon Country Community Center on October 17, 2024. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

“The arts are part of what makes a community a real community, a real civilization,” Miranda said in his comments Thursday before his video testimonial on the city’s achievements in the arts was played.

“Santa Clarita epitomized cultural richness and community spirit,” Miranda said. “Our city continues to innovate its approach to showcasing art through a flourishing art scene.”

The event also provided plenty of levity, with Councilman Jason Gibbs hamming it up during a skit by the council members that played on the gold medal theme and the recent Olympics.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth speaks at the 2024 State of the City event on Thursday afternoon at the Canyon Country Community Center on October 17, 2024. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

At one point, Gibbs recreated moments from an Olympic routine by an Australian breakdancer and a pole vaulter’s not-safe-for-work blooper that went viral during the recent Summer Games. Gibbs and City Manager Ken Striplin both made playful jokes at Striplin’s proclivity for the weight room, with Gibbs at one point thanking the city staff leader for showing him the benefit of skipping a “leg day,” a reference to his upper-body size.

But Gibbs struck a serious note as well.

“We have faced challenges with a rising crime, perhaps largely due directed from our current L.A. County district attorney,” Gibbs said, taking a shot at George Gascón. “We remain grateful for the steadfast commitment of our community, especially our first responders, in keeping our city safe and strong.”

Councilwoman Marsha McLean’s focus was on economic development, as well as some of the ways the city is positioned for smart growth with a number of projects.

“Whether you’re exploring one of the thousands of locally owned businesses, enjoying our various transit options for appreciating Santa Clarita, commitment to a sustainable future, our city continues to take home the gold,” McLean said. “Together, we are building a community that not only meets the challenges of today but shines brightly into the future.”