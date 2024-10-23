Saugus band starts season with big win 

News release

The Marching Centurions from Saugus High School started the band competition season with a big win in the Downey Field Tournament, hosted by Downey High School.

As a first-time participant in the tournament held earlier this month, the Marching Centurions performed their show entitled “To Boldly Go.” Eleven schools competed in the tournament, which drew an estimated 1,000 fans, according to a news release from the Marching Centurions boosters.

The panel of adjudicators agreed that “To Boldly Go” was the top performance of the tournament.

Hardware began piling up with a first-place score for the Centurion percussionists. Saugus’ award-winning color guard earned the High Auxiliary award, as the highest-scoring color guard performance of the evening. The Marching Centurions were then announced as the first-place winner in their division.

To cap off the evening, the Marching Centurions were proud to win the High Visual Effect award for their performance of “To Boldly Go,” and honored with the Tournament Sweepstakes award, with the highest overall score out of all competing bands.

The Saugus High School Marching Centurions and the other six Santa Clarita Valley Foothill League schools are scheduled to perform Saturday at the Hart Rampage at College of the Canyons.