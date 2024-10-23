Saugus High ‘Halloween Band’ to perform in fundraiser 

News release

The Saugus High School Halloween Band is aiming to bring seasonal spirit to life with a special performance at a harvest festival in Bouquet Canyon on Sunday.

The band will be playing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring spooky fall favorites. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Saugus Halloween Band Boosters will be selling home-baked goods to help raise funds for the Saugus Instrumental Music program. In addition to the bake sale, the boosters will sell soda pop and bottled water.

“We’ve worked really hard to put together a great selection of Halloween-themed songs such as ‘Thriller,’ ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘Ghostbusters,’” among many others, Dylan Graves, the Halloween Band leader, said in a news release.

The festival is being held at Gilchrist Farm, 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road. Admission and parking are free.