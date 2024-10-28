Schiavo hands out $6M in state funding to SCV school districts 

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, presented more than $6 million in state funding to local school districts last week for safety and infrastructure upgrades.

The breakdown of the funding is as follows: $3.95 million to the Newhall School District; $1.26 million to the William S. Hart Union High School District; $1 million to College of the Canyons; and $261,000 to the Castaic Union School District.

“These investments are essential to ensuring our schools are safe and provide the best environment for learning,” Schiavo said in a news release. “As a mom, I know how important it is to know your child is safe at school. I’m proud that we are making the kind of safety upgrades and infrastructure improvements that will protect our kids and prepare them for success.”

The William S. Hart Union High School District was awarded $1.26 million in state funding that was secured by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, for safety and infrastructure upgrades. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

According to Newhall Superintendent Leticia Hernandez, the district will be using the funding for closed caption security cameras and access control systems at all school sites. The next priority would be redesigning entryways at select school sites, followed by digital marquees being installed at sites that do not yet have them, if any funding remains, she stated.

At COC, the funding will be used to “significantly upgrade and expand the Allied Health simulation lab,” according to a handout on the project. Specific equipment, set to be installed and used for instruction by fall 2025, includes an immersive simulation room, allowing for interactive clinical training with visual, auditory and sensory feedback; an instructor control room to monitor the simulation scenarios; and three programmable patient mannequins that respond to real-time feedback based on treatment decision.

The lab is expected to serve more than 500 students per year and will help COC to “meet the growing need for a skilled health care workforce.”

The Castaic district will be using its funding to help augment Measure QS bond fund projects. Specifically, it will be used to “install much-needed shade structures at two of the district’s campuses — Castaic Elementary and Northlake Hills Elementary Schools,” according to a news release.

The Hart district has yet to determine exactly what its portion of the funding will be used for.