SCV family still seeking justice in son’s death 

A grief-stricken Newhall mother whose son was struck and killed by a city of Los Angeles trash truck while he was laying in an alley in Sherman Oaks is still looking for justice nearly two years after his January 2023 death, she said Wednesday.

David Isaac Toral-Soto, who moved to the Santa Clarita Valley as a teenager and frequented Santa Clarita Skate Park, among his frequent local skating haunts, was run over by a garbage truck while sleeping in an alley Jan. 25, 2023, according to the medical examiner’s report.

The cause of death was cited as blunt head trauma.

Toral-Soto was staying with family in San Fernando at the time of death, although Sara Toral said David struggled with substance abuse in his past.

After a skateboard injury, he became addicted to painkillers, which escalated to other narcotics, including fentanyl, she said.

It’s likely that’s why he wasn’t with family members when he was killed, she said, adding he didn’t want to bring those problems around his family.

But he was laying under some blankets when he was struck and killed, according to a lawsuit his mother has filed against the city of Los Angeles over her son’s death.

In Toral’s lawsuit, she includes a previous claim filed against the same driver who struck a bicyclist on Chatsworth Street, leaving the cyclist with two broken legs and upper and lower back injuries. The city’s claims adjustor also denied the city had any liability or basis for a claim in that incident as well. A lawsuit was filed in that case eight months before Soto-Toral’s death. The attorney representing the cyclist was not immediately available Thursday.

Her wrongful death lawsuit against the city alleges negligence on the driver’s behalf as well as on the city’s hiring and supervision practices.

She said the family was planning to get together in protest in Los Angeles on Friday and call for justice.

She said her family was seeking three things: She wanted an apology from Mayor Karen Bass, because Toral says the mayor incorrectly characterized her son as homeless; she wanted the driver, a Stevenson Ranch man who was not held criminally liable for the incident, to be charged; and she wanted a statue of her son in front of the waste-management yard as a reminder for drivers to be careful.

The L.A. mayor’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the apology or the status of the suit.

L.A. County Superior Court records indicate the family’s lawsuit is set for a hearing in December.