SCV Water wins 5th consecutive WaterSense award 

News release

For the fifth consecutive time since its formation in 2018, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with a WaterSense Excellence Award.

SCV Water was presented with a WaterSense Excellence in Education and Outreach award recognizing many of the programs and projects spearheaded by the agency, according to a news release from SCV Water.

“It is a tremendous honor to win our fifth WaterSense Excellence Award in the last five years,” SCV Water Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens said in the release. “This is a huge honor for our conservation team, the agency, and the community as it recognizes the amazing work that all of us have done to support and enhance sustainable water use in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

In recognition of its commitment to promoting WaterSense and water efficiency in 2023, SCV Water was honored in a ceremony during the WaterSmart Innovations Conference in Las Vegas on Sept. 26, alongside more than 50 other awardees – utilities, manufacturers, builders, retailers and other organizations that partner with WaterSense to promote water-efficient products, homes and programs.

“EPA is recognizing these WaterSense award winners who are helping protect our water resources while improving energy efficiency, saving customers’ money, and advancing efforts to manage climate change impacts like water scarcity and drought,” EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott said in a news release.

For its fifth WaterSense Excellence Award, SCV Water implemented several programs and projects to assist the community and its customers with their water conservation goals, the agency’s release said. In collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita, SCV Water developed the Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden to promote sustainable landscapes and provide outdoor learning for local students.

SCV Water also partnered with the University of Southern California’s Dornsife Public Exchange to study water usage awareness among residents. Findings revealed a lack of awareness and action on water conservation, prompting SCV Water to enhance engagement and remove barriers, the release said. SCV Water also continued its WaterSMART Workshop, an online e-learning module, reaching over 125 participants. Additionally, the agency produced educational videos on fixing household leaks and promoting the Lawn Replacement Program.