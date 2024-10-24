SCV woman ID’d as murder victim 

A Santa Clarita Valley woman who had just completed her master’s degree was identified as the victim of a murder-suicide Oct. 15, according to police in Glendale, Arizona.

Officials with the Glendale Police Department said Monét Newton, 24, had family in from out of town to support her during a graduation ceremony.

“Monét’s family expected her to pick them up from the airport, but when Monét did not show up, her family became concerned,” according to a statement emailed Tuesday by Officer Jose Santiago of the Glendale Police Department.

After gaining entry to Newton’s apartment around noon, her family found the bodies of Newton and her ex-boyfriend, Chase Cooper, 22, who appear to have both died from gunshot wounds.

“Initial information leads investigators to believe this was a murder-suicide conducted by Chase Cooper,” according to Santiago.

“Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation,” according to Santiago, who added that the investigation was ongoing, and the information was subject to change.

Newton was a wellness advocate and human resources coordinator for the Phoenix Suns at the time of her murder.

“Monet was a beautiful soul known for her infectious smile — a vibrant 24-year-old known for her commitment to education and resilient spirit,” according to a GoFundMe page created to help the family with funeral costs. “While working full-time with the Phoenix Suns, Monet completed two master’s programs within a two-year period and graduated from Grand Canyon University.”

Glendale police officials stated the shooting deaths were suspected to be related to domestic violence due to the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Anyone who might have concerns about domestic violence can call the Santa Clarita Valley hotline at 661-259-HELP (4357). The GoFundMe page to support her family is available at bit.ly/4f7ph5y.