Shooting reported on Jakes Way 

By Signal Staff

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting on Jakes Way near Fahren Court in Canyon Country on Thursday night, but sheriff’s officials reached at the station could not immediately provide any information on whether an actual shooting occurred.

The call went out at approximately 9 p.m., indicating that a shooting suspect was at large. L.A. County Sheriff’s Department radio dispatch traffic called for deputies to respond to the 18300 block of Jakes Way and provided a description of the reported shooter.

“Blue beanie, gray hoodie, blue checkered shorts, shot at informant,” said the Sheriff’s Department dispatch call.

Sgt. Gage of the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s watch desk said that he did not immediately have any information on the possible shooting and that it was an active investigation.

The L.A. County Fire Department did not receive any reports of a gunshot victim at that location, according to Supervisor Melinda Choi of the Fire Department.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Signal Staff Writer Lucas Nava contributed to this report.