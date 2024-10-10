Slow-Motion Magic is ‘Conjuring for a Cure’ 

Slow-Motion Magic is scheduled to present its fifth annual “Conjuring for a Cure” magic show that fundraises for the Michael J. Fox Foundation at Chabad of SCV on Oct. 27.

Slow-Motion Magic is a local nonprofit organization that raises awareness for Parkinson’s disease.

The magic show will have a pre-show expo that starts at 3 p.m. followed by stage performances at 4:30 p.m.

The pre-show expo will feature cocktails, pizza, close-up magic, raffles, games, magic, and music, according to the event website. Veteran magicians Markus Kublin, Jonathon Molo and Kerry Ross are set to be the stage performers.

General admission tickets are $30 and include entry to the show and one free raffle ticket. VIP admission tickets are $60 and include assigned seating in the first two rows, one cocktail, one slice of pizza, and one pack of Slow-Motion Magic playing cards.

To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/ap7v7jun.

Chabad of SCV is located at 24729 Valley St., Newhall.