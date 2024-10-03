The Huntertones jazz it up at West Ranch

Blog

Huntertones members Dan White (saxophone) and Chris Ott (trombone) perform with West Ranch students (from left) Teegan Koch, Sophia Buttitta and Alexander Eitel on Sept. 30, 2024. Photo courtesy of Ruthy Horak.
The Huntertones, a Brooklyn-based sextet, visited West Ranch High School recently for a special one-night performance preceded by a free music clinic for local student musicians. “The guys in the band were tremendous, giving their time to work with jazz students from around the Santa Clarita Valley and then putting on a great show for a packed house,” said a statement from the West Ranch music program. “Two of the guys played one of their new songs with the West Ranch jazz band. It was a great event.” 

Photos courtesy of Ruthy Horak. 
