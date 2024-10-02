Tips for Californians Involved in Out-of-State Car Accidents: Legal Steps You Should Take

No one likes to think about car accidents, especially when traveling, but unfortunately, they happen. In fact, even the number of fatal accidents has risen over the past few years: from 2018 to 2022, it has increased by more than 16%, going from 36,835 in 2018 to 42,795 in 2022.

Obviously, fatal car crashes are horrible, but any kind of car accident can be stressful, especially when it occurs when you’re far from home. The process can feel unfamiliar, so it’s essential to know what steps to take to protect yourself legally, especially if you’re a California resident involved in a crash outside of state lines. Below, we break down what you need to do if this happens.

Ensure Your Safety

Your first priority is simple: safety. Start by checking yourself and others for injuries, and if it’s safe, move to the side of the road.

Keep in mind that sometimes, it’s better to stay put and wait for help, particularly if you’re on a highway or in a dangerous area. This is something that gets overlooked in the panic of an accident, but ensuring you’re in a safe place makes a difference, especially when you’re in unfamiliar territory.

Call the Police

Even if the accident seems minor, you should call the local police. Most states, including California, require a police report for accidents that cause significant damage or injury. This report will also be valuable if legal issues arise later.

And yes, even in states where it’s not required, a police report can be a key piece of evidence when dealing with insurance claims or if the accident leads to a lawsuit.

Exchange Information

Make sure you gather all necessary information from the other driver. This includes name, contact details, insurance information, and vehicle registration.

Also, take photos of the accident scene, the cars involved, and any visible damage. These details are crucial whether you’re dealing with an out-of-state insurance company or your own when you return to California.

If you experience an out-of-state accident, it’s best to contact an attorney who knows both California law and the law of the state where the accident occurred. Legal systems differ, so you’ll need someone who can guide you through the complexities of the local rules, including timelines for filing claims or lawsuits.

For example, if your accident happened in Florida, you’d need to navigate the state’s “no-fault” insurance system. Some attorneys specialize in handling out-of-state auto accidents and can advise you on whether you should take legal action in the state where the accident occurred or if you can handle it from California.

Notify Your Insurance Company

Your insurance company needs to know about the accident as soon as possible, as many policies have strict deadlines for filing claims. So don’t wait until you get back to California – give your insurer a call right after the accident to report what happened. They’ll guide you through the claims process and help you understand what’s covered.

If the other driver’s insurance is involved, you’ll likely have to deal with two different insurance companies, which can make things even more complex. This is why you shouldn’t waste any time notifying your insurance company.

Follow Up With Medical Care

Even if you feel fine after the accident, it’s smart to get checked out by a doctor. Some injuries, like whiplash or concussions, don’t show up immediately. In fact, symptoms of a concussion may not appear for days after the crash.

Keep records of all medical visits and any symptoms that arise, as they may become important if you need to file a claim for damages later. If you end up needing ongoing medical treatment, your records will show the connection between the accident and your injuries.

Wrap-Up

Getting into a car accident in another state can be particularly stressful and complex, but knowing what steps to take will ensure you’ll be prepared if it happens.

Remember, just because the accident happened out-of-state doesn’t mean you’re at a disadvantage – this just means you need to take a few extra precautions. Stay safe and be sure to follow up with professionals who can guide you through any legal hurdles ahead.