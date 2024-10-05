Valencia football wins in rout over Canyon 

Valencia sophomore Nico Funez has been waiting all year for a chance to get on the field and make an impact.

He did that Friday night in his season debut, scoring twice to help the Valencia Vikings (2-4, 2-0) to a 55-7 win on the road against the Canyon Cowboys (3-4, 1-2) Friday night at Canyon’s Harry Welch Stadium.

“It felt amazing to help my teammates out, you know, be able to help the team like that,” Funez said. “And it just felt good for me too, because I was finally able to get on the field and showcase my skills.”

A transfer from Chaminade, Funez scored the first touchdown of the game, grabbing a 16-yard strike from junior quarterback Brady Bretthauer. He added a second touchdown on the first drive of the second quarter, snagging an interception and walking it to the end zone.

“I was looking at the (offensive) line, I saw high hat, which means they were pass blocking,” Funez said of the pick six. “So I got in my drop, I rerouted No. 2, then I saw the screen, I ran up to it and I jumped it.”

Coming off their bye week, the Vikings used a 28-point first quarter to lead them to their second Foothill League win of the year.

“I think we wanted to be aggressive,” said Valencia head coach Larry Muir. “We’re trying to get ourselves to play at a high level, and it’s been a fight, a constant fight. I think you got to play with calculated aggression. And I thought our kids did that.”

The Vikings have now beaten the Cowboys every year since 2007 and are on an eight-game league winning streak dating back to the 2022 season.

Valencia junior running back Brian Bonner was electric throughout the game, recording 116 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go along with two catches for 33 yards. He had 85 of those rushing yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

“I think every week, we keep pushing him to get better and better,” Muir said. “I think there’s some really subtle things in there as a running back that he’s doing. I think he’s gotten better, and he’s pushed himself to get to that point. As long as he keeps pushing himself, the sky’s the limit, obviously, for him.”

Bonner now has 733 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground this year.

Not to be outdone, Bretthauer was efficient with 195 passing yards and three touchdowns, completing 17 of his 19 pass attempts. He hit six different receivers throughout the game.

Funez said it was awesome to play with the junior duo after watching them from the sidelines for the first five games of the year.

“They’re just great teammates and great leaders,” Funez said. “You know, they push through it and they’re just good guys, guys you could look up to and guys you just want to learn from and get better with them.”

Vikings senior Nick Seymour led all Valencia pass catchers with five receptions for 83 yards. He caught the third touchdown of the third quarter after Canyon fumbled on the first play of its first offensive drive.

Funez had 46 yards on three catches to go along with 28 yards on six carries.

Valencia only needed 12 plays to score on its first three drives, aided by two Canyon fumbles.

The Cowboys found offense hard to come by, but junior running back Semaj Richardson found a way to shine. He caught a 23-yard pass for a first down before getting open on a wheel route a couple of plays later for Canyon’s lone score of the game.

Valencia converted on all six of its drives to the red zone, on five of its seven third-down attempts and on its lone fourth-down attempt.

The Cowboys did not convert any of their attempts on third down but did get a couple of fourth-down conversions, including a fake punt that saw senior Adian Magno evade the Valencia defense for a first down.

The Vikings recovered four fumbles to make it five turnovers on the night.

Canyon will look to rebound when the Cowboys take on Hart next week.

Valencia can make it nine straight wins in league play next week when the Vikings face Golden Valley.