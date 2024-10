A vehicle crashed into the doors of Target in Canyon Country at the 19105 block of Golden Valley Road early Saturday morning, according to Sgt. Borits with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Borits, the incident occurred around 6 a.m. The suspect, a male, was arrested at 7:21 a.m.

It is unclear whether the driver fled the scene or was under the influence. The full report is currently unavailable, according to Borits.