Witnesses sought in fatal Gorman crash 

California Highway Patrol officers said they are seeking any potential witnesses in a fatal crash that happened Wednesday evening off Interstate 5 in a fairly remote stretch of road in Gorman.

CHP Officer D.C. Williams said Thursday the CHP’s Fort Tejon station was alerted to a 911 call involving a fire that was believed to have started a little after 9:30 p.m.

He said after the initial blaze was extinguished, a single person was found inside the burnt-out remains of the 2012 Honda, which is all that initially was recognizable from the wreckage at the scene.

Williams said officers are still collecting evidence to try to determine what caused the crash, which is why any witnesses who might have seen anything are being asked to contact the Fort Tejon CHP station.

The car was found over the west side of the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, south of Gorman School Road, according to Williams.

The next of kin had not been notified as of this story’s publication.

The official release for the identity of the person killed might not occur for some time due to the nature of the damage from the fire, according to officials.

Fire officials reported that they received a call for the fire at 9:41 p.m., according to Luis Garcia of the L.A. County Fire Department.

Firefighters were at the location within 14 minutes, with the report being a fire that had spread to nearby brush.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting the incident, according to Garcia, who could not confirm the nature of those injuries.

Firefighters reported they had stopped progress on the fire by 11:21 p.m. after it had reached 13 acres. No structures were threatened.

The CHP Fort Tejon Office can be reached at 661-248-6655.