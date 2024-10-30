World Series: Yankees stay alive, Dodgers still in control up 3-1 

Freddie Freeman made history in game four of the World Series in New York, but the New York Yankees were able to keep their season alive with an 11-4 thrashing of the L.A. Dodgers.

Coming to bat with a man on in the top of the first, Freeman launched a two-run home run to put the Dodgers on top, 2-0. He now has homers in each of the four World Series games this year and in each of his past six appearances in the Fall Classic dating back to his time with Atlanta in 2021, setting the all-time record.

Things went New York’s way from there, though, as the Yankees’ bats came alive. Anthony Volpe hit a grand slam and Gleyber Torres hit a three-run shot to provide most of the offense. Austin Wells also hit a homer for New York.

Volpe became the first player ever to record at least four RBIs and two stolen bases in a World Series game.

Will Smith homered in the fifth inning followed by Tommy Edman scoring after a successful Dodgers challenge took an inning-ending double play away from the Yankees to cut the deficit at the time to one run.

The Yankees would go on to tack on six more runs, five in the eighth inning, to force a game five.

A planned bullpen game for the Dodgers saw four pitchers take the mound, but none of the high-leverage arms that manager Dave Roberts has leaned on to navigate the postseason.

The Dodgers were seeking their first World Series sweep since 1963, also against the Yankees, and the first sweep in any World Series since the San Francisco Giants took down the Detroit Tigers in 2012.

A strange moment occurred in the bottom of the first inning when a Yankees fan grabbed the ball out of Mookie Betts’ glove after he attempted to catch it in foul territory near the stands. The fan could be seen wrestling to pull the ball out of Betts’ glove, but the umpires ruled fan interference and the out was recorded.

That fan and another sitting next to him were both ejected from the stadium.

Jack Flaherty is scheduled to start game five for the Dodgers. He kept the Yankees quiet in game one, striking out six while allowing five hits, a walk and two runs over 5 1/3 innings.

Gerrit Cole is set to take the ball for the Yankees after giving up one run on four hits over six innings in game one, striking out four. He has a 2.91 ERA in 126 2/3 career postseason innings, and a 2.82 ERA in 22 1/3 innings during this playoff run.

The first pitch of game five in New York is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. Wednesday and can be viewed on FOX. Should the Yankees stave off elimination again, games six and seven would be in Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday, respectively.