2025 ‘Beatles Mega-Show’ to benefit student music programs 

News release

Organizers from the Santa Clarita-based nonprofit Music Moves have announced the group’s first-ever Beatles “Mega-Show” fundraising event, benefiting several student music programs in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Music Moves is scheduled in October 2025 to present “Sgt. Pepper’s Live On Stage!” – a musical collaboration of the professional Beatles tribute band “Britain’s Finest,” the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra, Indian Music Ensemble “Bridget To Everywhere,” and select brass and wind band students from the Golden Valley High School band program.

This special edition of The Band will perform the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart’s Club Band” album in its entirety.

The program will also include an opening performance by the Golden Valley Vocal Arts show choir, performing harmonically iconic Beatles songs such as “Yes it Is,” “Love me Do,” and “Because,” to name a few.

A special surprise grand finale is planned to feature the full-dress Golden Valley Grizzlies marching band.

The Music Moves Presents “Sgt. Pepper’s Live On Stage!” will be presented at the Golden Valley Theater Oct. 4, 2025, with a matinee show at 2 p.m. and evening show at 7 p.m.

Music Moves Presents “Sgt. Pepper’s Live On Stage!” will raise funds to support music education in public schools to purchase much-needed services and band supplies. One hundred percent of ticket sales to the event will go directly to the SCVYO and Golden Valley Band & Choir.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Susan Ruffner, [email protected].