Blog

A heartfelt gesture 

Photo courtesy of Tom Cadman
Photo courtesy of Tom Cadman
Share
Tweet
Email

Tom Cadman, a local Vietnam veteran, submitted this photo along with a note: “While attending the Veterans Day event (Monday) at Veterans Historical Plaza, I was handed this handmade card by a little boy. As a veteran, this is one of the nicest ‘thank you’ expressions I have received.” On the back of the card, the boy had written, “Thank you for your service.” 
Photo courtesy of Tom Cadman 

Photo courtesy of Tom Cadman
Photo courtesy of Tom Cadman
Picture of Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS