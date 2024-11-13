A heartfelt gesture 

Tom Cadman, a local Vietnam veteran, submitted this photo along with a note: “While attending the Veterans Day event (Monday) at Veterans Historical Plaza, I was handed this handmade card by a little boy. As a veteran, this is one of the nicest ‘thank you’ expressions I have received.” On the back of the card, the boy had written, “Thank you for your service.”

Photo courtesy of Tom Cadman

Photo courtesy of Tom Cadman